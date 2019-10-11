Scottish Labour select candidate for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Scottish Labour members have picked the man they want to stand for the Cumbernauld, Kilyth and Kirkintilloch East in the General Election.

It has been confirmed that their prospective Parliamentary candidate is Cumbernauld resident James McPhilemy.

The 31-year-old is the second hopeful to throw his hat into the ring - after Scottish Nationalists voted overwhelimingly to have present incumbent Stuart McDonald as their candidate.

No date has yet been announced for an election which unusually,may happen in the run-up to Christmas.

Speaking after his selection, Remainer Mr McPhilemy said: “I’ve lived in this constituency all my life.

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact that 10 years of austerity has had on local communities.

“The Tories have rewarded the rich with tax cuts while the rest suffer cutbacks. Shamefully, instead of using their powers to stop the cuts and support the most vulnerable in society, the SNP Government have simply passed this austerity onto local councils and communities.

“There is a better way. A Labour Government will end the cuts once and for all.

“It will tackle low pay and child poverty, scrap Universal Credit and properly invest in public services. And, to finally end the Brexit impasse, we will deliver a fresh Referendum on EU membership, in which I and the wider Scottish Labour Party will campaign wholeheartedly to Remain,

I look forward to taking that message of hope and change to local people over the coming weeks and months”.

Scottish Labour Councillor for Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar, Stewart MacDonald said:“I’ve known James for a number of years and I’ve no doubt that he’ll be a great candidate and terrific MP for this area if elected.”