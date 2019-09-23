Scottish National Party name Cumbernauld Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East candidate

Members of the Scottish National Party have selected the candidate should a General Election take place.

It has now been confirmed that the candidate in question is the incumbent SNP MP Stuart McDonald

This followed a ballot of the local SNP membership to see whether they wished to see an open selection contest.

A threshold of 20% would have had to be met to trigger a full selection contest however the SNP’s National Executive Committee confirmed that Mr McDonald had been readily endorsed by the local membership.

Mr McDonald said: “It’s been a tremendous honour to be the MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East since 2015 and I’m glad to have the overwhelming support of the party locally. We are all keen to continue with the hard campaigning against an incompetent Tory government who are hell bent on Brexit regardless of the damage it causes.

“We can see the impact their decisions are already having on business and it’s clear that Boris Johnson is not up to the job of being prime minister. All of us in Scotland must have the right to choose a better future away from Westminster’s chronic incompetence.”