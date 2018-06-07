Sheltered housing survey

People living in North Lanarkshire Council-run sheltered housing complexes are being asked their views on potential changes to current services.

Stephen Llewellyn, head of housing solutions, said: “The housing needs of older people have changed significantly over the years. People are living longer and our policies, facilities and procedures need updated to better meet the health and wellbeing requirements of those living in our complexes.

“This will involve investment not only to improve facilities, but also tailoring services so we are providing the most appropriate care and support for people to continue living independently.

“We are undertaking a full consultation process with sheltered housing residents, their families and carers, sheltered housing officers and other interested parties over the next few months, so we can get a better understanding of the needs of our residents.”

People living in sheltered complexes will have the opportunity to take part in discussion forums and meetings with housing staff, and will be asked to take part in a survey so they can help shape our future sheltered housing support service.

To take part in the survey, visit www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/shelteredhousingreview.

Further information is being delivered to residents over the next few weeks.