SNP gain in Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

The SNP’s Steven Bonnar was victorious in the constituency of Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill.

The Thorniewood councillor-turned MP unseated Hugh Gaffney by securing a majority of more than 5000.

Acknowledging the result at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Mr Bonnar said the result across Scotland was a clear mandate for “Scotland to follow its own path.”

He said he was hugely grateful to the people of the constituency and pledged to help deliver the future they wanted.

Former MP Hugh Gaffney described his two-and-a-half year stint in office as “an honour and a privilege” and congratulated Mr Bonnar on his success.

Mr Bonnar is expected to stand down from his council role to focus on Westminster, so the people of Thorniewood can look forward to a third trip to the polls since September with another by-election looming.

The full result was: Steven Bonnar (SNP) 22,680 Hugh Gaffney (Labour) 17,056 Patrick McAleer (Green) 808 David Stevens (Liberal Democrat) 1,564 Nathan Wilson (Conservative) 6,113. The turnout was 66.27 per cent.

Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service