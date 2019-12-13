SNP Victory in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

The SNP’s Stuart McDonald has successfully been re-elected as the MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Mr McDonald welcomed the victory by thanking all of his supporters in the constituency and his election team who had worked extremely hard on delivering this result. Mr McDonald, who will now commence his third term as an MP, also said that the result across Scotland represented a chance for people to take charge of their own future. The SNP almost trebled their majority since the 2017 general election, with the new figure of 12,976 more than the total vote for the runner up, Labour’s James McPhilemy. The full result was: Roz McCall (Conservative) 7,380 Stuart McDonald (SNP) 24,158 James McPhilemy (Labour) 11, 182 Susan Murray (Liberal Democrats) 2,966 Turnout – 69.3 per cent. Neil McGrory , Local Democracy Reporting Service