Sod cutting at Abronhill site

A sod cutting took place in Abronhill to mark the start of a new council housing development for the area.

Part of North Lanarkshire Council’s programme to deliver 5000 new homes by 2035, Cedar Road will consist of 14 homes, a mix of one and two bedroom properties.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of Enterprise and Housing, was joined by representatives from North Lanarkshire Council, developer Lovell and Councillor Claire Barclay.

Councillor Graham said: “These modern, affordable new homes will offer first class housing for local people.

“I look forward to seeing the completed development become part of the community for generations to come.”

Kevin McColgan, interim regional managing director for Lovell, added: “Having worked extensively with the council on its successful new build homes programme, we’re delighted to be starting work on this latest scheme for North Lanarkshire which will add to the number of attractive affordable homes available locally.”

The Scottish Government contributes towards the development costs of each site.

Meanwhile, Wilson Developments has lodged an application with the council to three blocks of flats (a total of 36 units) and 49 parking spaces on the site of the former Woodcutter pub in Hazel Road.

A bat survey was carried out at the location in August and this determined there are no trees suited for bat roosting close enough to the site to be an obstacle to redevelopment.