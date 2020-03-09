Yes voters to converge in Cumbernauld again

Who should decide Scotland’s future is the question being asked at a public meeting in Cumbernauld this month.

The gathering has been organised by pro-independence group Yes Cumbernauld at the Muirfield Centre in Brown Road at 7pm on Monday, March 16.

And its key aim is to debate the controversy around the possiblity of a second independence referendum.

The group is hoping that people will welcome the chance to discuss the issue and hear the breadth of views from Scotland on this sometimes polarising issue.

Members believe that the issue has taken on new momentum, given the fact that the Conservatives are back in power with a massively increased majority.

And they say that the need for independence has become all the more pressing as a consequence of this - and the identity of the new prime minister.

Group spokesperson Angela Caulfield added: “The future should be in our hands, not Boris Johnson’s

“We are aiming to provide a space for people to offer their opinions about what our shared future should be.

“We have two excellent speakers in Robin McAlpine from the Common Wealth think tank.

“Plus Roza Salih, who was one of the ‘Glasgow Girls’ who helped inspire their working class community to make a stand against the government’s racist immigration and asylum laws.

“We hope people come along for what will be an interesting and thought-provoking night.”