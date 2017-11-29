Royal Seal of Approval for CAB

Cumbernauld was so often seen as the fresh start that families in Glasgow were crying out for but this belied the fact that many residents needed help on their arrival.

A key player in giving that assistance was the Citizens Advice Bureau – its opening provided a lifeline for many.

It has since become an institution in the town, providing help when other avenues failed.

Yesterday (Tuesday) as the News and Chronicle went to press, the Carron House branch was visited by the Princess Royal on the occasion of its 50th birthday.

The bureau started life half a century ago at Kildrum Farm, now the YMCA premises.

Ahead of Princess Anne’s visit, the birthday branch received a goodwill message from Rory Mair, Citizens Advice Scotland chairman.

He said: “We’d like to extend our very best wishes to Cumbernauld CAB on its 50th anniversary.

“The Cumbernauld bureau has always been a much-valued member of the wider CAB network.

“We know it has done a power of work in providing advice and support to people in the local area.

“We’d like to commend all the people who have been part of the CAB, including all the former and current staff.

“I’d also like to make special mention of all the current and former volunteers who have given their time and energy to make the local office such a success.”

Full coverage of this special Royal visit will appear in next week’s edition.