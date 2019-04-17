Search stepped up for missing Auchinloch man Barry Stone

Hillwalkers are being urged to look out for missing Auchinloch man Barry Stone.

Keen hill walker, Barry is believed to be driving a black Nissan 4x4 and may have travelled north.

Police are re-appealing to the public, especially hill walkers, to help trace him.

Barry was last seen leaving his home in Cardyke Way, in the village near Lenzie, around 4.30pm on Sunday, April 14.

Police Scotland say the 39-year-old’s family are ‘extremely worried’ about him.

Keen hill walker Barry is thought to have driven north in his black Nissan Navara registration number SJ18 LFG, possibly to the Fort William area. Police believe from their enquiries that he may have been in Spean Bridge recently.

He is described by police as white, 6ft3 and of medium build, with short brown hair and slight facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red North Face jacket, blue jeans and grey Adidas trainers.

Chief Inspector David Sharp from Lanarkshire Police, said: “Barry’s family are extremely worried about him.

“He’s originally from the Inverness area so knows the highlands quite well. He is a keen hill-walker and so we’d ask people to keep an eye out for him if you’re hill-walking or maybe have seen his car in a car park somewhere.

“We’ve been in touch with local police as well as local mountain rescue teams and they are assisting our search for him as well.

“We would also urge Barry to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbernauld Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3981 of Sunday, April 14, 2019.