Teenager flashed 60-year-old woman in Carfin

Police are seeking information after a teenager flashed a 60-year-old woman in Carfin.

Around 7.30pm hours on Thursday, June 27, the victim was in her car on the A723 near to St Mungo’s Crescent, when the suspect approached her and exposed himself to her and made indecent remarks.

He is described as white Scottish, approximately 17 years, 5’3” tall, of slim build and has a shaved head. He was wearing a green t-shirt and white shorts.

Around 8.30pm last Wednesday (July 3) the janitor at Brannock High, Newarthill, noted two windows had been smashed at the main entrance .

A blue mountain bike was stolen from a metal garden shed in Factory Road, Motherwell, at around 1am; later the same morning a bag of assorted tools were stolen from a garden shed in Oakfield Road, Motherwell, just before 2.30am.

If you have information that could assist with any of these inquiries contact the Police via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 in confidence.

A 34-year-old Motherwell man was arrested for allegedly being in possession of a knife and breaching the peace in Motherwell Road/Maryknowe Road, Carfin, at 7pm on Saturday.

A 23-year-old Bellshill man was arrested for two alleged common assaults in Clydesdale Road, Mossend, at 8.30pm on Friday.

A 34-year-old Motherwell man was arrested for alleged breach of the peace at McClurg Court/Airbles Street, Motherwell, at 8.50am on Friday.