Teenager stabbed in Abronhill attack

The police are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Abronhill on Wednesday evening.

At around 8.20pm the victim was approached by three men in Larch Road then chased onto Cedar Road, where they assaulted him.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to University Hopsital Monklands where he was treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff described his condition as stable.

Detective Constable James Routledge at Cambuslang Police Office is appealing for information.

He said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are still speaking to the injured man to gather more details on this assault.

“At this time, I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Larch Road and Cedar Road who saw this incident take place, witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to come forward.

“Any information can be passed to Coatbridge Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3814 of Wednesday 12th June.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”