Tom Walker writes song about his Gran

BRIT Award winner Tom Walker has released a new song, All That Matters, written for his 81-year-old gran Sadie Welsh from Cumbernauld.

Tom, who spent his early years in Kilsyth, said: “Last year me and my Gran shared a bottle of wine and spent an evening chatting and catching up. No telly, no music, no distractions just reminiscing about all the good times, and the bad.

“A couple of weeks later I wrote this based on the wealth of wisdom, knowledge and all the stories my Gran told me about her life.

“It’s one of the most honest songs I’ve ever written and I still struggle not to shed a tear when singing the second verse.”

Sadie gained fame in her own right after Tom thanked her in his BRITs speech and her reaction, watching from her sheltered housing communal lounge, was shown on TV.

She admits to being shocked by the BRIT Breakthrough Winner’s success because he is ‘quite shy’.

Sadie said: “He was into music from when he was very young, when he became a teenager he had a group down in England and the boys would come to (his mum) Maureen’s house and practice.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought he’d get where he is today because he’s quite shy, but he’s coming out of his shell a bit more.

“I’m so proud of the songs he writes because they are all about things he has experienced which I think is brilliant.

“I love the song he has written about me, every word in that is true.”

Tom will hope All That Matters follows enjoys similar success to previous singles Leave a Light On and Just You and I which both hit the top ten.

Tom’s biggest tour yet of the UK and Ireland kicks off in the autumn, with the gigs at Edinburgh Corn Exchange on November 10 and the 02 Academy, Glasgow, the next day already sold out.