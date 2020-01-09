Late night bus crash en route back to Cumbernauld

An X25 bus was involved in a smash on Monday night in Glasgow as it headed back to Cumbernauld.

The incident came to light after police were later called to Cathedral Street/North Frederick Street at 12.17am on Tuesday.

The bus crashed into what officers described as “a disused college building”. The driver and the one passenger on board were unhurt.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “We can confirm that a bus was involved in an accident around 11.45pm on Monday, January 6.

No other vehicles were involved and the circumstances are now being investigated.”