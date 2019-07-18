Major works are planned at the Old Inns roundabout in Cumbernauld next month

Roadworks will be taking place on and around the Old Inns roundabout in Cumbernauld at the beginning of next month.

North Lanarkshire Council is carrying out extensive resurfacing work on the roundabout itself, located just off the M80, and surrounding roads.

As a result, a number of roads to and from the roundabout will be closed from 8pm on Friday, August 2, until 6am on Monday, August 5.

These are: Eastfield Road, from the garden centre roundabout; Castlecary Road (B816), from the exit to the service station; Wilderness Brae (A8011), from the traffic signals at the M80 Junction 6 southbound slip roads; and northbound off/on slip roads from the M80 Junction 6.

The B816 Castlecary Road will also be closed from Old Inns roundabout to the Wardpark roundabout, from 6am on Monday, August 5, to 6pm on Friday, August 9.

Signed diversions will be in place throughout these closures.

During August 2-5 vehicles wishing to travel from Dobbies roundabout to M80 should travel via Eastfield Road and Kirkintilloch Road; from Dobbies roundabout to Wildnerness Brae via Eastfield Road, Glasgow Road and Central Way; from Dobbies roundabout to Wardpark roundabout via Eastfield Road, Kirkintilloch Road, Auchenkilns junction, Lenziemill Road and Forest Road (vehicles over 16’ should use Eastfield Road, Smithstone Road and Auchinstarry Road).

During August 5-9 vehicles should divert via Wilderness Brae, Central Way, Janes Brae, Lenziemill Road and Forest Road (vehicles over 16’ should use Wilderness Brae, Central Way, Glasgow Road, Kirkintilloch Road, Auchinstarry Road, Howe Road, Airdrie Road, Parkfoot Street, Kingston Road, Stirling Road, Kilsyth Road, Bonnybridge Road, High Street, Bridge Street, Seabags Road, Castlecary Road).

A council spokesperson said: “The work will improve the road surface on this busy section of the road network, and has been scheduled during the holiday period to minimize disruption to traffic in the area.”