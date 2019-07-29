Roadworks disruption in Cumbernauld

Extensive resurfacing works are set to get underway from Friday (August 2) that will affect a key route in Cumbernauld.

Scheduled for the Old Inns Roundabout, the works will get underway at 8am and will continue until 6am on Monday, August 5.

This will spark road closures on a number of well-used thoroughfares in Cumbernauld - in a move which North Lanarkshire Council wants to make drivers fully aware of.

All the roads in question are connected to the hub that is Old Inns roundabout.

The shutdowns affect Eastfield Road from the garden centre’s roundabout and the B816 from the exit to the service station.

Also included in the programme of closures is Wilderness Brae from the traffic signals at the M80 junction 6 southbound slip road and the northbound on and off slip roads from M80 junction 6.

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council’s roads department revealed that this would be followed up by a further closure at the beginning of next week as the work is effectively extended.

She revealed “The B816 Castlecary Road will also be closed from Old Inns roundabout to the Wardpark roundabout from Monday. August 5 to 6pm on Friday, August 9.

“Signed diversion will be in place throughout these closures.

“The work will improve the road surface on this busy section of the road network.

“It has been scheduled during the holiday period.

“This is to minimise disruption to the traffic within this area.”