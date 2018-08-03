Bus pass scheme expansion

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth parliamentarians Jamie Hepburn MSP and Stuart McDonald MP have welcomed the announcement that free bus passes will continue to be made available to all over-60s.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, also revealed the scheme will be extended to the companions of disabled children aged under five.

A consultation on the scheme garnered 3000 responses, two thirds of which believed the pass should continue to be available to all over 60s.

Jamie Hepburn MSP said: “This is great news for everyone who regularly uses the scheme, is looking forward to getting their pass and those with young disabled children.

“The consultation showed how popular and well-utilised the scheme continues to be so this expansion is to be warmly welcomed.”

Stuart McDonald MP added: “This a massive ongoing investment in making Scotland a fairer society and reducing social isolation.

“The Scottish Government are to be commended not only for protecting this scheme, but for extending it to support families with disabled children.

“When we have a UK government shifting the retirement goalposts, this shows the Scottish Government is committed to maintaining people’s quality of life as they get older.”