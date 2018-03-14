Bus stances partnership breaks down as Hamcap go it alone

Refurbishment of Cumbernauld bus stances will be carried out by Hamcap (Cumbernauld) LLP alone, after the company, North Lanarkshire Council and Campsies Centre (Cumbernauld) Ltd decided not to progress a joint project.

The £2.2million scheme was to be delivered by the three organisations through the public-private partnership Hub South West, with investment from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport.

However, following discussions between the partners, Hamcap, which owns the bus stances and Cumbernauld Shopping Centre, will carry out the improvements independently.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of the council’s Enterprise and Housing Committee and chairman of the Campsies Centre, said: “We are disappointed not to have been able to reach agreement on the details of the acquisition and refurbishment of the bus stances and take this project forward as a partnership.

“However, we recognise Hamcap’s commitment to the town centre and welcome their commitment to take forward the plans for the bus stances.

“The council is committed to working with Hamcap in future to develop Cumbernauld town centre through our Town Centre Action Plan.”