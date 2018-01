Cumbernauld Action Care for the Elderly (CACE) received a boost as it tries to raise £30,000 to replace the minibus that was stolen in September.

Friends of CACE and Tesco Cumbernauld attended the organisation’s Christmas party at the British Legion bearing gifts of cheques worth £3200 and £1000 respectively.

A JustGiving campaign that ended on Hogmanay has contributed nearly £17,000 to the cause.