CACE unveils new mini-bus

Cumbernauld Action Care for the Elderly (CACE) unveiled its new minibus last week following a successful fundraising campaign.

The new vehicle will replace the one stolen from the organisation’s base in September of last year which was never recovered.

CACE launched a fundraising campaign in November with the aim of raising £30,000 for a minibus and this has proven successful.

To celebrate the arrival of its new transport CACE hosted a special “Magic Moments” event to officially launch it into service.

The organisation’s longest serving volunteer Jenny McConkey was given the honour of cutting the ribbon.

“Magic Moments” saw the community transport ladies invited along to enjoy a taster session of some of the activities CACE would like to include within their quarterly program.

These included: Lingo Flamingo Spanish, sit down dancing, karaoke and spa treatments by New College Lanarkshire students.

Office coordinator Hannah Connolly said: “We would like to thank everyone for your kind donations and great help with our fundraising.

“We would also like to thank Jenny for officially cutting the ribbon and the community transport ladies for coming along to celebrate.”

Friends of CACE are hosting a Squeeze & Teeze Cabaret Night at the Burroughs Club on May 4 at 7.30pm, tickets cost £5.