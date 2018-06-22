Concern over number of child car seats incorrectly fitted

More than half of child car seats checked by North Lanarkshire Council during two information events were incorrectly fitted.

Officers from the council’s safe and sustainable travel team held events in Cumbernauld and Coatbridge earlier this month to offer advice on buying and fitting car seats and carry out safety checks.

Of the 44 child seats checked, 25 (57 per cent) were incorrectly fitted.

The events were organised as part of the Good Egg Car Safety campaign, which gives information and advice all aspects of in car safety.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of infrastructure committee, said: “The high number of child car seats which we found incorrectly fitted is very worrying, and highlights the need for parents and carers to get the correct advice on buying a suitable seat for their child and making sure it is fitted correctly,

“A correctly fitted seat, compatible with the cars it’s used in and the child using it, could literally mean the difference between life and death in the event of a collision.”