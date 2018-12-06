First direct train service from Cumbernauld to Edinburgh launches next week

The long-awaited direct rail service from Cumbernauld to Edinburgh will be launched on Monday.

Back in March the electrification of 16 single track kilometres of railway between Cumbernauld and Greenhill Lower enabled the connecting of the line from Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston to further extend the running of electric trains.

This meant that a new half-hourly rail service between Cumbernauld and Edinburgh could be introduced.

The new service means Cumbernauld residents will have a direct route to the capital for the first time without having to travel to Croy or changing at Falkirk Grahamston.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable mean ScotRail has reached another milestone as we build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

“The investment the ScotRail Alliance is making to electrify more lines and introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”

The new service will operate on Mondays to Saturdays, with the first train running from Cumbernauld to Edinburgh at 5.53am, with the last at 7.53pm.

The first service in the opposite direction will be at 5.06am, with the last at 7.35pm.

The journey time between Cumbernauld and Edinburgh will be 49 minutes and will operate on new class 385 trains.

There will be no service on Sundays.