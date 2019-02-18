Fundraiser to remember the victims on 10th anniversary of helicopter tragedy

The family of a Cumbernauld man who was killed in a helicopter crash are holding a fundraiser in his memory on Saturday.

Raymond Doyle was one of 16 people on board the Super Puma AS332-L2 (flight 85n)which was returning from BP’s Miller platform when it went down in the North Sea on April 1, 2009.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch found a gearbox failure caused the helicopter’s main rotor to break away and its “tail boom” got severed from the fuselage.

To mark the 10th annivesary a fundraiser is taking place at the Castlecary House Hotel to raise funds for the Peterhead and Fraserburgh RNLI.

His daughter Caroline Doyle said: “As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the accident we decided to organise a fundraiser in memory of flight 85n.

“We hope to raise money for the brave volunteers from the RNLI who were first at the site that day to try to save our loved ones.

“This is the second year the Castlecary House Hotel has supported us, Gerry and the team have been fantastic from the food they provide to the wonderful prize they have donated but mainly the support they give us.

“Our event is tied to one in Aberdeen called Glamour, Glitz and Bubbles, which has been organised by Audrey Wood who lost her son in the tragedy.

“This takes place on March 23 at the Douglas Hotel, and we will be in attendance to present in person any money we have raised to the RNLI.”