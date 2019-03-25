MP calls for better public transport in Northern Corridor

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney has launched a petition calling on the Scottish Government to review public transport provision throughout the Northern Corridor.

This comes after he held a meeting in Stepps where over 100 residents voiced their concerns. Bus and rail operators including McGills and ScotRail had been invited, but failed to attend.

Mr Gaffney said; “It’s clear that my constituents in communities across the Northern Corridor are experiencing real problems with public transport.

“Some residents spoke of the lack of regular bus services whilst others expressed their frustration at disruption to rail services at both Stepps and Gartcosh.

“Both McGills and ScotRail failed to turn up and let down my constituents who are seeking answers to some serious questions about the quality of public transport provision locally.”

The meeting marked the launch of a petition to the Scottish Government’s Transport Minister Michael Matheson, calling for a review of public transport across the Northern Corridor.

Mr Gaffney said: “Public transport is currently failing to serve the needs of local communities and only seems to be working for the private operators who continue to make a profit.

“I would urge all those residents wanting to see real improvements in services to sign the petition”.

The petition is available to sign on the Hugh Gaffney MP Facebook page.