New 4x4s will help council services reach remote areas in North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire Council has taken delivery of two SsangYong Korando 4x4 vehicles to access remote areas that may have previously been more challenging to reach.

These will be predominantly utilised by the Justice Services Team to assist with a series of community projects, and to help home care workers to be able to travel more freely.

North Lanarkshire’s Justice Services Team deliver effective assessment and management of offenders within the community.

Jim Curtis, placement manager for the Justice Services Community Payback Team, said: “Our Justice Services Team want to ensure that the local community is confident that they’re working hard to reduce the risk of harm to local people, that it’s addressing victim issues, and that it’s contributing to the rehabilitation of offenders.

“The level of assistance varies across the region however the Korando’s will allow us to reach and engage with harder to reach, rural communities and, in addition, will be an asset helping home care workers travel around in dubious weather conditions.”

The all-terrain, versatile SsangYong vehicles were delivered this month by Frasers of Falkirk.

Dealer principal David Wishart said: “Frasers were delighted to handover the Korando’s to North Lanarkshire Council.

“The new 4x4 vehicles will be of great assistance as they help with rural community engagement - we’re really pleased to see them deployed in our local area and doing such an important job.”