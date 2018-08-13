Next stage of rail improvement works will start this weekend

There will be major disruption for rail passengers at various times for the next two months during improvement works in Lanarkshire.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland will be replacing track, and replacing and upgrading signalling equipment.

Services from Glasgow Central to the following destinations will be affected: Edinburgh Waverley (via Shotts and Carstairs), Lanark, Newton, Motherwell, Carstairs, Cumbernauld, Milngavie, Dalmuir, Larkhall, Balloch and Whifflet.

Most of the work will take place at weekends between Sunday, August 18, and Sunday, October 14, although some has also been scheduled for August 27-29.

Services will be diverted via alternative routes, or run to different times from normal. In some cases, buses will replace trains for some or all of their journeys.

Full details are available at scotrail.co.uk/railworks.