Residents asked to help shape potential transport improvements in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Croy

Residents in Cumbernauld, Croy and Kilsyth are being asked for their views on local transport as part of a study by North Lanarkshire Council.

The council is inviting the local community and key stakeholders to complete a questionnaire about travel issues including commuting by public transport or driving, local bus services, opportunities for cycling to work, and walking routes.

Information from the questionnaire will help inform the council’s study on potential transport improvements in the three towns.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “We are developing an Action Plan to improve walking and cycling, promote active travel and increase access to and use of public transport.

“We would like to hear from as many people as possible to get a clear picture of how people travel in and around Cumbernauld, Croy and Kilsyth as well as further afield.”

The questionnaire, which should take around 10-15 minutes to complete, is available by clicking here and will be online until Friday, January 11.

Paper copies will be available in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth Abronhill and Condorrat libraries as well as the First Stop Shops in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

For more information email RoadsTrafficStudy@northlan.gov.uk.