SPT steps in to save bus service serving Monklands Hospital

SPT has agreed to provide a bus service from Monklands Hospital to Kirkintilloch/Kilsyth via Cumbernauld after McGill’s announced it planned to withdraw the route.

Service 147A/247 was due to be axed on Monday, June 25, but it will now be operated daily by McGill’s on behalf of SPT to ensure the vital public transport link will continue.

SPT has also taken on five other North Lanarkshire services: 106/A, (Coatbridge – Shawhead - Kirkshaws), 312 (Monklands Hospital – Plains - Caldercruix) and 213 (Airdrie – Coatbridge – Bargeddie - Glasgow) will be operated by McGill’s, and 16/117 (Carnbroe – Coatbridge – Chapelhall - Salsburgh) will be opearted by Nairn’s.

While SPT has saved the services for now they have warned if they aren’t sufficiently used they could be under threat.

Assistant chief executive Valerie Davidson said: “It is very disappointing that McGill’s has chosen to withdraw a number of commercial services, leaving a number of areas without any transport links.

“SPT will now ensure that transport links are provided in those areas while monitoring passenger numbers.

“However, we will have to consider in the longer term whether the costs of doing this are affordable if passenger numbers are as low as suggested by McGill’s.

“This will be assessed against the affordability cost criteria which we are required to apply to all subsidised bus contracts.”

For timetables visit www.spt.co.uk/bus/timetables.