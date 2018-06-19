Waiting rooms upgraded prior to new trains entering service

The ScotRail Alliance has upgraded a number of stations between Glasgow and Edinburgh, ahead of new electric trains entering service in the coming months.

Waiting areas at Croy, Falkirk High, Polmont, and Linlithgow have been transformed into new ScotRail lounges.

Customers can now benefit from a refurbished area with padded benches, new flooring, and softer lighting, which aims to make stations more pleasant and relaxing.

As part of the investment, 11 new self-service ticket machines have been installed across the four stations. New 24-inch and 46-inch digital customer information screens are also being installed.

ScotRail Alliance Programmes and Transformation director Ian McConnell said: “This refurbishment programme is a clear sign of what’s to come as we prepare to roll-out brand-new electric trains along the route.”