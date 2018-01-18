Travel with caution advice for drivers

Drivers across Scotland are advised to travel with extra caution, as the latest weather warnings for the country are announced.

Following a rush hour with minimal disruption to the road network, Police Scotland is further reducing the advice to Stage 2 - travel with caution.

However, the latest Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in force until the early hours of Saturday January 20, including for Bute between 12.15am and 10am.

Dependent upon prevailing weather conditions and its effect on particular areas in the roads network, Police may issue further warnings of a high risk of disruption to traffic.

Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle said: “Road conditions have improved overnight with less snow falling than was expected. As a result of this, and motorists heeding our messages and driving to the conditions this morning, we are now able to advise everyone that despite there no longer being a high risk of disruption, there is still a need for all drivers to take extra caution.

“This means that you should continue to make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey, and have supplies such as warm clothing, food, water and a fully charged mobile phone, before heading out. Be fully informed by checking the @PoliceScotland, @TrafficScotland and @MetOffice Twitter feeds before you travel to get the latest information and forecasts.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and there are alternative arrangements you can make such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport. The yellow warning for snow and ice is now in place, and with our partners we will continue to keep you updated whether conditions improve or worsen, and if there are any incidents that affect the road network.”