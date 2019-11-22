Trees are topic of Cumbernauld meeting

Readers are being reminded that a public meeting is being held next Tuesday (November 26) on the subject of the town’s trees.

Last week’s edition of the Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle put the focus on a giant environmental project being undertaken by North Lanarkshire Council and Cumbernauld Living Landscape.

The group claims too many trees are being felled - and there are wider claims about the mess being left.

However the council and the sub-contractor say their actions have been misunderstood. The meeting takes place at the Cumbernauld campus of New College Lanarkshire at 7.15pm.