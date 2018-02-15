Tripping the light fantastic at tea dance

More than 220 Cumbernauld residents enjoyed an afternoon tea dance thanks to Cumbernauld Community Forum (CCF).

Money which had been left over from last year’s gala day was put to good use with a buffet and music provided by Midnight Drive for the OAPs.

The event, which was the brainchild of CCF chairman Billy Lees, came about after the group realised that it still had some funding to use up, including a grant from the health board.

Freedom City Church provided the venue, while Swords Bakery and Tesco provided food.

Transport was laid on, a piper gave some rousing tunes, and before long the dance floor was full of ‘young-at-heart’ people just enjoying themselves.

Anne Alexander, health improvement senior said: “It was amazing to see so many people enjoying an afternoon of live music, dancing, socialising and enjoying the atmosphere. It is well evidenced that physical activity, socialising and listening to music all help to improve your mental and physical wellbeing. It was evidence of how we can work together to support people to live longer, healthier lives”