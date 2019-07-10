Urgent action is needed on climate change say North Lanarkshire councillors

North Lanarkshire councillors have declared a climate emergency which calls for further and urgent action to be taken now.

The climate emergency, which was passed at a recent meeting of the full council, is in line with those at a national and international level.

To ensure the council can protect and maintain the quality of life of its residents it’s seeking realistic policy updates from both the Scottish and UK Governments, supported by extra funding resources.

Reaffirming its own commitment to protecting the environment and tackling climate emergencies, the council is seeking to bring forward its plans to reduce council carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

Independent councillor Paddy Hogg said: “Due to the growing risk of spontaneous forest and moorland wild fires, flash flooding and catastrophic weather events, a new climate risk strategy of preparedness needs to be funded by central government.

“In addition to the green policies already in place, the level of resilience planning and preparedness with partners, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire Service, needs to be boosted.”

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of Environment and Transportation, added: “We need the resources and finances to be prepared for emergency climate events as they unfold.”