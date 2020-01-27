Verdict on appeal bid for nine new homes in Westerwood

An appeal which could have seen nine new houses being built on a strip of land between King’s Drive and Queen’s Drive has been knocked back.

Ogilvie Homes took their quest to the Scottish Government Reporter but last week, it emerged their bid had failed - chiefly on environmental grounds.

The reporter stated: “I judge that the entire appeal site to be a valued asset that benefits the community.

“Its openness and semi-natural appearance, as well as having the potential to provide wildlife connectivity, contributes to the amenity, sense of place, setting and well-being of this part of Westerwood.”

Councillor Alan Masterton said: “I am delighted the appeal has been dismissed.”