A quarter of children have never eaten an apple and more than a fifth haven’t even heard of bananas

The study also found 32 per cent of children think fruit and vegetables are sent over from other countries, with one in 10 believing that none are grown in the UK.

When it comes to vegetables, many children haven’t heard of sweetcorn (29 per cent), cauliflower (33 per cent) and carrots (25 per cent).

And they’ve never tried broccoli (36 per cent), peas (34 per cent) and even potatoes (29 per cent).

Although six in 10 youngsters have grown or picked their own fruit and veg, a tenth are under the assumption that pineapples grow straight out of the ground, while 14 per cent think broccoli plants exist.

More than a third of those also polled admitted they have no idea which fruit and vegetables should be kept in the fridge and which are best off kept at room temperature.

And while 63 per cent of those polled via OnePoll are aware that vitamins are important for a healthy diet, one in 20 think biscuits and crisps provide the most.