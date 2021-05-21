Original Hocus Pocus cast confirm return for long-awaited sequel - when it will air

Disney has confirmed that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all be returning for Hocus Pocus 2 (Photo: Buena Vista Pictures/Disney)

Disney has confirmed that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all be returning for Hocus Pocus 2.

They will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters in the live-action comedy, which will be a sequel to the iconic 1993 classic.

‘Now more than ever, people need to laugh’

Midler, 75, will play Winifred, Parker, 56, returns as Sarah, and Najimy, 64, reprises the role of Mary..The sequel will be directed by Anne Fletcher, taking over from Adam Shankman.

The film will see the three young women accidentally bring the sisters back to modern-day Salem, where they must quickly find a way of stopping the child-hungry witches.

Disney wrote on Twitter: “It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to @DisneyPlus.”

Midler also took to Twitter to express her excitement at the film’s return, writing: “Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.”

Fletcher said: “Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.

“I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”