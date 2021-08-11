The best places to BBQ in the UK this summer

It’s BBQ season and whether you have a barbecue in the back garden, are venturing further afield or taking a barbecue on staycation, there’s nothing like grilling al fresco. There are plenty of designated BBQ spots across the UK but if you need some inspiration, television presenter and outdoor walking enthusiast, Julia Bradbury, has teamed up with the world leaders in grilling, Weber, to reveal the best places to BBQ this summer.

Julia Bradbury says: “I have been lucky enough to walk in some of the UK’s most remarkable places, so I’ve selected some of my favourite spots that combine the most stunning views with safe spaces to BBQ, so you can enjoy everything the British countryside has to offer.”

Research from Weber has found that in the last 12 months, more than half of people say they have improved their grill skills and 48% said they had a weekly barbecue. This has led to what Weber is calling, a sharp rise in ‘BBQ Explorers’ whereby holidaymakers that would normally go abroad for their family breaks, dining in hotels and restaurants, have been staycation-ing in the UK, making the most of locally-farmed and produced ingredients, and taking their love for outdoor cooking on their adventures with them.

Chris Trewhitt, Marketing Director at Weber, said: “We are seeing a whole new generation of enthusiastic ‘BBQ Explorer’ that are embracing the freedom and the fresh air and cooking in style! And it’s a trend that’s set to continue this summer. Weber’s new Traveler portable gas barbecue is the perfect companion for delicious tasting food wherever you are, and wherever you’re planning to go.”

Julia continues: “Narrowing it down to just 10 locations was really hard work, but I hope we have selected something for everyone. Whether you are the type of ‘BBQ Explorer’ who would enjoy the beautiful countryside, enchanting forest, or peaceful valley, I hope we have found the perfect spot for you.”

TIPS ON BEING A BBQ EXPLORER

Before revealing the best places to BBQ this summer, here’s Weber’s three top tips on making sure you BBQ responsibly:

· When barbecuing, it’s important to take safety precautions to prevent any fire damage. It’s best to use a portable barbecue instead of a disposable one to protect the grass and area around you.

· Check what type of barbecue is allowed on site e.g. size and fuel type

· Be socially responsible and make sure you are allowed to take to the grill in the destination you are in.

· Take away any left-over fuel and litter with you when you leave the site.

THE BEST PLACES TO BBQ IN THE UK THIS SUMMER

1. East Midlands: Rutland Water Park

Set around beautiful Rutland Water and covering 4,200 acres of open countryside, the park offers everything from walking and cycling to fishing and water sports. Rutland Water Park allows BBQs on site, excluding the nature reserve areas at Egleton and Lyndon, and only on the metal stands provided.

2. South West: The Downs, Bristol

The Downs consists of Clifton Down and Durdham Down, which border Bristol. There are BBQ areas on Ladies Mile but these must be kept to the flagstones and signposted areas. This site is the only place where barbecues are allowed. The barbecue must be placed on the ground, not park furniture, on legs so it does not burn the grass, and watched when it’s alight.

3. West Midlands: Wolverley - Camping and Caravanning Club campsite

This Camping and Caravanning Club location is surrounded by the stunning Worcestershire countryside and with the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal just 60 metres from site you really can enjoy life in the slow lane. There are some lovely walks to be enjoyed along the canal towpath.

4. Northern Ireland: Glenariff Forest Park

Glenariff, the Queen of the Glens, is one of the nine Antrim Glens in Northern Ireland. Glenariff Forest Park covers over 1,000 hectares with planted woodland, ponds, outdoor picnic and BBQ areas, as well as a tea house. Barbecues must only be used in the dedicated picnic/BBQ sites.

5. North West: Beacon Fell Country Park, Lancashire

Beacon Fell Country Park features 75 hectares of woodland, grassland, and moorland. There is a dedicated barbecue area at Carwags, on Carwags Lane upon leaving the fell towards Longridge. This site is the only place on the park where barbecues are allowed.

6. North East: Rising Sun Country Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne

The Rising Sun Country Park is a green oasis set in the heart of North Tyneside. It has free parking with a picnic and barbecue area. Visitors should speak to the caretaker about barbecuing when arriving at the park.

7. Yorkshire: Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey Estate is a stunning backdrop for a BBQ, set against scenic countryside and overlooking the River Wharfe. Barbecues are welcome in the Barden Field Car Park. This designated area has stone flags for visitors to position their barbecue on as well as metal bins and water bowsers. Barbecues must either be disposable or portable but of a size to sit on a 600x600mm stone flag. Pre-booking on the website is essential to visit with a barbecue.

8. Wales: Cwmcarn Forest Drive

A truly tranquil setting this enchanting forest is the perfect place to leave the rest of the world behind. Here visitors can park in any one of its seven car parks to take in the views and enjoy the designated picnic and BBQ spots.

9. South East: Southsea Common, Portsmouth

Designated BBQ zones are set up in Southsea Common with dedicated bins and plenty of open space. If you’re bringing a BBQ, you cannot set it up in a red zone, you must place it away from fire risks such as hedges, and make sure you have a secure, level base or stand. Anything placed in the bins must be extinguished and cold.

10. Scotland: Craigtoun Country Park, Fife

Craigtoun is a 47-acre, well-maintained public park located just 2 miles from the historic town of St Andrews. There are dedicated BBQ stands located in the picnic area close to the Adventure Playground. You can set up a barbecue elsewhere, but you must be respectful of other visitors, do not place it directly on the grass.

*IMPORTANT (please include): Remember to take care when barbecuing anywhere outdoors. If you are bringing your own barbecue to any one of the locations detailed, or any outdoor setting, please check with the landowner or local council beforehand whether barbecues are permitted and for their individual BBQ policies and guidelines.

When BBQing, it’s important to take safety precautions to prevent any fire damage. Please ensure any barbecues are completely put out and disposed of before leaving.

