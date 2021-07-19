We’ve found the most fun pool inflatables for summer 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether you are lucky enough to have your own swimming pool, are visiting your local swimming baths or have a paddling pool, there are ways you can introduce play time in to your cool down - with the help of fun pool inflatables.

Whether you want to lounge around on the water or play in it, we’ve rounded up the best inflatable toys here.

If you want a sweet treat to help keep you and the kids cool, check out our list of the best ice cream makers on the market too.

Ianthe Inflatables Ianthe Inflatables £31.99 This colourful unicorn and rainbow float is great as it not only provides a fun way to enjoy the pool, but the hooded design also means that you can get some shade when it’s needed. The inflatable pool is made of strong vinyl, making it sturdy and durable and comes with a patch kit to repair small pores or punctures. Buy now

Bremer Volleyball Bremer Volleyball £28.99 Enjoy the summer days even more with this inflatable beach volleyball which comes in four different colour choices. It is perfect for taking on holiday for use on the beach, or in the pool or in the back garden paddling pool. It is really easy to inflate and deflate so you can pack it away and carry it with you too. Buy now

Swimming Band Animal Print Assorted Crocodile Swimming Band Animal Print Assorted Crocodile £12.99 Allow your children to have fun and play safely in swimming and paddling pools this summer with this fun animal inspired swimming band. The rings are easy to inflate and are covered with quality fabric. As well as an aid for young swimmers, it’s also an eye-catching product that will make pool play even more fun. Buy now

Freeport Park Alexandro Flamingo Inflatable Pool Toy Freeport Park Alexandro Flamingo Inflatable Pool Toy £26.86 This vibrant pink flamingo float features an inflatable tail and feather effect graphics so it’s sure to get you noticed in the pool. It is as practical as it is stylish since it is made of strong, pre-tested vinyl and equipped with heavy-duty, easy-to-grip handles. This float has a large surface area for extra stability. There’s even a cup holder so that you can enjoy a refreshing drink too. It is easy to inflate and deflate. Was £37.30, now £26.86 Buy now

Bestway 7.4ft Supersized Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float Bestway 7.4ft Supersized Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float £33.00 The Supersized Unicorn Rider is just the thing to add some sparkle to your sunshine summer. The float features a large surface area to relax on and it also has robust handles for easy manoeuvrability in or out of the water. Outfitted with durable vinyl that’s stress tested, this float is built to last and a great addition to any pool party. A heavy-duty repair patch is included too if any accidents do happen. Buy now

SunnyLife Inflatable Volleyball Set SunnyLife Inflatable Volleyball Set £40.00 Get competitive and cool with this volleyball game. It can easily be used on the pool or on land, and can be filled with water for added stability if needed. The set includes one floating net and one inflatable ball. Also includes repair patch in case of punctures. Buy now

SunnyLife Inflatable Basketball Set SunnyLife Inflatable Basketball Set £35.00 Bounce into Summer with this basketball game which can provide hours of fun for you and your friends and family in the pool. Includes one floating hoop and one hard PVC inflatable ball. There’s also a repair patch in case of punctures. Made from durable, non-toxic Phthalate free PVC. Buy now

SunnyLife Inflatable Cactus Ring Toss SunnyLife Inflatable Cactus Ring Toss £25.00 There are three ways to play this ring toss game; in the water, on the ground or on your head. Play in two times, keep your eye on the prize and combine pool time with play time. Includes repair patch in case of punctures & made from durable, non-toxic Phthalate free PVC. Buy now