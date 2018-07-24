Cumbernauld strongman Scott takes on UK challenge

Cumbernauld strongman Scott Milne has landed an unexpected tilt at landing the title of the UK’s Strongest Man.

The 28-year-old has been called into the line-up for next weekend’s event in St Albans at short notice after one of the scheduled competitors picked up an injury.

Scott explained: “When I competed at the Scotland’s Strongest Man qualifier earlier on in the year, I finished in fourth place which made me first reserve for the UKs.

“Unfortunately one of the guys picked up a bicep injury, John Pollock, doing the World’s Strongest Masters.

“He picked up the injury and with me being first reserve I got the call-up.”

But while he’s pleased to be in the 16-strong field, the unexpected nature of his inclusion has meant some unexpectedly intensive training, not to mention trying to persuade his bosses to give him time off work.

He said: “It obviously wasn’t ideal because I only had three weeks to prepare for what’s going to be the biggest competition I’ve ever competed in.

“For the last three weeks I’ve done what I could.

“The competition is a three-day event with the top 16 guys in the UK split into two groups of eight.

“The bottom two from each group on day one get eliminated, which leaves six in each group going into day two. It’s then basically the same again, the bottom two on day two get eliminated and that leaves four and four which makes up the final eight for day three on the Sunday.

“There are different disciplines on each of the days but I’ve really only been training for day one because it’s such short notice. If I get through day one into day two I’ll be happy.

“I am a fuel tanker driver for a company called Greenergy and was actually meant to be on shift that weekend.

“I put in for holidays but wasn’t supposed to get it, but my boss emailed out to everybody and the CEO of the company read the email and said ‘listen, we need to do what we can to support this guy’ so I appreciate them being able to arrange the time off at such short notice.”

Scott is also sponsored by SAS Nutrition, who have a shop in Cumbernauld Road, Glasgow, and trains at the new Xercise4Less in Cumbernauld town centre and does specialist work at Hostile Strength & Conditioning gym in Motherwell.

Discplines include a 200kg duck walk, a truck pull, a 90kg monster dumbbell press and an Atlas stone eliminator - plus a mystery wrestling event.

Scott said: “We’re told there’s a wrestling event but we’ve not been told what it is, whether it’s arm wrestling or actual wrestling. They just spring the surprise and you need to deal with it on the day.”

The competition is expected to be shown on Channel 5 later in the year.