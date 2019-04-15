The 6'5 imposing striker struggled for game time at Peterhead where he was behind experienced campaigners Rory McAllister and Derek Lyle. However he showed glimpses of his ability and moved up a division to Montrose in January

19 promising youngsters competing in Scotland’s lower leagues

Over the years, the Scottish lower leagues have been a breeding ground for numerous young talent.

Here we look at 19 promising youngsters currently developing in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two.

1. Ross Doohan

2. Kevin Nisbet

3. Dom Thomas

4. Jack Breen

