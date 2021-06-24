Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson were Scotland team-mates of new Clyde signing Kieran McGrath
New Clyde signing Kieran McGrath is a former international team-mate of Scotland Euro 2020 stars Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson.
The trio were all part of the Scotland under-16 squad which took part in the 2016 Victory Shield.
Scotland finished second behind the Republic of Ireland in the tournament at the Oriam in Edinburgh.
The squad was captained by Hearts defender Chris Hamilton and, as well as Bully Wee new boy McGrath, also included his Hearts starlet Harry Cochrane and Celtic protegee Karamoko Dembele.