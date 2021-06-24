Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson were Scotland team-mates of new Clyde signing Kieran McGrath

New Clyde signing Kieran McGrath is a former international team-mate of Scotland Euro 2020 stars Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson.

By Ian MacLean
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 1:12 pm
Nathan Patterson, in action for Scotland against Croatia, is a former international team-mate of new Clyde signing Kieran McGrath. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The trio were all part of the Scotland under-16 squad which took part in the 2016 Victory Shield.

Scotland finished second behind the Republic of Ireland in the tournament at the Oriam in Edinburgh.

The squad was captained by Hearts defender Chris Hamilton and, as well as Bully Wee new boy McGrath, also included his Hearts starlet Harry Cochrane and Celtic protegee Karamoko Dembele.

Nathan PattersonScotlandBilly Gilmour