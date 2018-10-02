Boss Danny Lennon says his side made ‘too good’ a start at Berwick

Clyde boss Danny Lennon watched his side stage a storming second- half fightback to win at Berwick - after starting the game “too well”.

The Bully Wee had to dig deep to record their fourth win in a row after going in at the break at Shielfield Park trailing 2-0 .

But far from being unhappy with the way his side had performed, Lennon put the situation down to lapses in concentration which allowed Berwick to score.

And he was delighted with the reaction of his squad as they rallied to stay hot on the heels of Edinburgh City and Peterhead at the top of the League 2 table.

He said: “I’m going to say something totally bizarre here - I thought we started the game too well.

“We had a lot of joy, a lot of possession in key areas we had identified and we then start just enjoying a game of football.

“That’s where the level of concentration has got to come from - when you’re enjoying the game and having so much possession, our defenders have got to ensure that we’re not at our most vulnerable.

“It wasn’t that we were playing too badly in the first half, it’s just that we were maybe overdoing things. But the boys showed the character that we certainly know we have in abundance. It showed the true depth we do have in the squad.

“You could see the quality that was coming on that could turn a game.”

Next up for Clyde is a trip to Hampden on Saturday to play Queen’s Park.