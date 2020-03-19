Celtic v Aberdeen Broadwood charity match off due to Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7siyzk

A Celtic XI was due to face an Aberdeen XI at the Cumbernauld stadium on Sunday, March 29.

The match was organised to raise funds for the mental health charity Back Onside.

Because the match was not being organised under Scottish FA jurisdiction, it was not part of the blanket suspension imposed last week. But in view of the current situation following Monday’s government announcement of tighter social restrictions, organiser John Bleasdale said the game was off.

The match was being organised through the Scottish Football Forums podcast and a number of legends from both Celtic and Aberdeen had agreed to take part.

The Aberdeen side was being managed by ex-Don Willie Garner, who also had a spell at Celtic.

Among the players turning out were former Cumbernauld United striker Robbie Winters, Jamie Winter, current East Fife manager Darren Young, Phil McGuire and Scott Thomson.

The Celtic team was being bossed by Frank McGarvey, who also played for Clyde between 1991 and 1993, and included Alloa Athletic boss Peter Grant, father of currenty Bully Wee favourite Ray Grant.

Other former Celts lined up for the game included John-Paul McBride, Barry Smith and Paul Lawson, as well as former Hibs and Scotland striker Garry O’Connor.

Back Onside aims to help the one in four people who experience a mental health illness each year. Their goal is to help people rebuild their self-esteem by tackling some of the challenges caused by social exclusion, disability and other life circumstances.