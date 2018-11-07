Clinical Kilsyth move up the table with another home win

Kilsyth Rangers maintained their perfect home record in league games this season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Dalry Thistle which takes them into fourth spot in the league table.

The visitors opened the game on the attack with the benefit of the very strong breeze behind them.

Cashmore and Archdeacon looked very lively up front and they created a couple of good openings in the early exchanges.

However it was Rangers who did get the first goal after just fourteen minutes, a corner kick was met by Jon Tully to put Rangers ahead.

The lead was very short-lived though, a free kick just outside the home penalty area was perfectly struck by Archdeacon to pull Dalry level.

It was a good contest by two teams intent on attack with chances coming at both ends and it could easily have been three apiece by the interval but in the event there was only one more goal and it came when Danny Smith finished off a good move involving Dolan to see Rangers go in one up.

Rangers now had the wind advantage and it did not take long before they went further ahead, a very good ball in from Kelly was met by Kouider-Aissa who scored his eighteenth goal of the season so far, a very impressive total at this stage.

Dalry were struggling to get back into the game as they had done in the first half and really Rangers dominated proceedings from now on. Sheridan had replaced Smith at half time and he also got his name on the scoresheet knocking the ball in at the back post from another good cross over from the right.

That was the end of the scoring, Rangers brought on another couple of subs, Neil and Pearson, as the game neared its conclusion but the points were already safely won.

The win takes Kilsyth into fourth spot in the league table one point behind Arthurlie but with a game in hand. Rossvale’s win over Glencairn opens up the fight for leadership.

Next week Girvan visit Duncansfield in the West of Scotland Cup first round.