Clyde 0 Annan 0: Frustration as Bully Wee draw another blank

Clyde began the New Year as they ended the old one when 10-man Annan left Broadwood with a point on Tuesday after the Bully Wee's fourth successive goalless draw.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the home support as their side failed to find a way through despite the visitors having to play almost the entire match a man down.

New signings Tom Lang and Ally Love were both included in Danny Lennon's starting line-up.

And Love almost got his Clyde career off to a dream start with an inswinging corner which was headed off the Annan line by James Creaney.

The visitors were then dealt a huge blow just six minutes in when Jack Brannan was red-carded for a late challenge on Darren Ramsay.

Love then shot wide from the edge of the box as the home side sought to have the most of their numerical advantage.

The home side were forced into a change in the 12th minute when former Annan striker Max Wright went off injured, to be replaced by Mark Lamont.

The hectic start to the game continued as Annan's Steven Swinglehurst had a 'goal' disallowed for offside.

And at the other end Creaney came the visitors' rescue once more by clearing a Martin McNiff header off the line.

Ramsay and Love had efforts off target as Clyde continued to press, although Annan did threaten six minutes from the break with a Swinglehurst header which Blair Currie tipped over.

Lang then saw his debut marked with a yellow card before, just before half-time, Rabin Omar's effort from a Ross Ferguson cross hit the outside of a Clyde post.

After the break Lang created an opening for Clyde with a fine run and cross but no-one was able to get on the end of it.

Yellow cards followed for Annan's Swinglehurst and Clyde Kevin Nicoll before Annan somehow survived a goalmouth scramble which saw three efforts cleared off the line.

Clyde's Andy Munro was next to be booked and, as Clyde frustration mounted, Aidan Smith almost punished them, shotting wide after good play by Omar.

In a bid to break the deadlock Clyde replaced Lang with ex-Annan striker Smart Osadolor.

Nicoll was next to have a go but his shot was too high.

Scott Ferguson then had a free-kick tipped over the bar by Alex Mitchell before Clyde too were reduced to 10 men for the closing few minutes when Nicoll was red-carded after picking up a second yellow for a challenge on Peter Watson.

Yet another booking followed, for Osadolor who then had a shot saved as the game moved into stoppage time.