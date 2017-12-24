Clyde 0 Berwick 0: Bully Wee draw another blank

Danny Lennon desperately wanted to give Clyde fans an early Christmas present but was instead left to rue missed chances as the Bully Wee recorded their third successive 0-0 draw at a blustery Broadwood.

Visitors Berwick Rangers barely threatened Blair Currie’s goal and Clyde will feel more aggrieved as they created the majority of clear cut opportunities in the game.

The weather played its part as well- especially in the first half as the ball spent most of its time in the air and led to both teams playing a more direct style of play.

The best opportunity of the first half came on 12 minutes. Jordan Lowdon chased a loose ball and did well to keep it in play before his cross found David Goodwillie in the penalty area. The striker then chested the ball before firing a low driven effort straight at Robby McCrorie.

Clyde’ opponents had to wait until after half time before they registered a meaningful chance. Andrew Irving’s corner kick in the 49th minute caused havoc in the Clyde defence, before falling to Kieran Stewart who directed a header just over the bar.

They came close again just minutes later, Irving again at the centre of things and picking outstanding Scott Notman just outside the area. Notman set himself up, but his finish was poor and blasted off target.

In the 62nd minute, David Gormley took an ambitious swipe at the ball from far out, his effort skewing straight towards McCrorie- who fumbled his shot before recovering.

Clyde were on the ascendency at this point and looked the more likely side to score.

A series of Darren Ramsay free kicks caused chaos in this period- the first, an excellent delivery into the back post that found Kevin Nicoll. The returning skipper couldn’t divert it goalwards though and it was deflected away from danger.

Another Ramsay free kick in the 72nd minute picked out Andrew Munro, but his downwards header was weak and easily collected.

The match petered out after this, though Berwick substitute Aaron Murrell did cause a late scare.

With five minutes to go he found himself in a great position, controlled the ball expertly and tried to poke an effort into the goal before it was blocked by the Clyde defence.