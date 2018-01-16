Clyde 0 Stenhousemuir 3: more misery for Bully Wee

Clyde endured another miserable Broadwood outing on Saturday, going down 3-0 to a rampant Stenhousemuir in League 2.

The Bully Wee are still without a league win since the start of September and have only scored one goal in their last seven matches. Danny Lennon is still looking for his first win as manager.

Saturday's match was a forgettable one for the sizeable home support, in fact the first-half was a fairly forgettable affair for the neutral with both sides looking nervous after defeats the previous weekend.

There was one moment of quality, however, when Stenhousemuir right-back Ross Meechan fired in a strike from the edge of the box. He doesn't score many, but when he does, they usually have at least a hint of quality about them.

Clyde had their best spell of the game at the start of the second-half. First, Ally Love went close after great work from David Goodwillie and substitute Jordan Lowdon. The latter raced onto the formers backheel and crossed for Love but the much-maligned figure could only find the side netting with his volleyed effort.

Moments later, David Goodwillie raced onto a lofted ball and looked certain to score when one on one with Stenny keeper Chris Smith. But tellingly, he failed to control the ball and the golden chance went begging. It was indicative of Clyde's recent slump and the lack of confidence throughout the team.

As expected, the rampant visitors clinched the win with two late counter-attack goals. Substitute Jamie Longworth was involved in both. First, he calmly converted into the net after some disastrous Clyde defending and then he assisted for debutant Innes Murray who slotted the ball under Blair Currie for Stenny's third.

It was another harrowing experience for the Clyde players in front of an increasingly hostile fanbase. Those Clyde supporters have now endured five successive home games without seeing their team score a goal.

Clyde have only won two league games from a possible 18 and find themselves looking anxiously over their shoulder at Cowdenbeath as the team bottom of the SPFL's bottom tier.