Clyde 1 Cowdenbeath 0: Ray Grant gets winner as Clyde close in on promotion rivals

Ray Grant proved an unlikely goal hero for Clyde as they took advantage of slip-ups by promotion rivals Peterhead and Edinburgh City.

The defensive midfielder couldn't have timed his first goal in Clyde colours much better as he struck to edge Danny Lennon's side past a resolute Cowdenbeath at Broadwood.

His 66th minute strike, set up by a sumptuous delivery from Jack Boyle, managed to confuse his manager who joked afterwards: "I'll have to ask him when we worked on that one in training."

But it was no less than the Bully Wee deserved for a performance which allied quality to a patience not to panic when their clever passing and probing wasn't rewarded with a breakthrough.

Clyde were on the front foot from the kick-off and a thumping first-minute John Rankin volley was blocked by a defender.

There was a scare when skipper for the day Barry Cuddihy had to clear off the line following a corner. But for the most part first-half traffic was headed towards the Cowdenbeath goal.

The silky touches of Chris McStay and the accurate and imaginative passing of Rankin and Mark Lamont particularly caught the eye.

But the breakthrough wouldn't come.

A Krystoffer Syvertsen header flashed off target and Tom Lang had another header safely collected by David McGurn.

The power of Rankin's long-range free-kick wasn't matched by the required accuracy as it flew over the top and McStay then cracked another effort just wide from 25 yards.

Aside from a David Cox shot on the turn which went just past the visitors offered little and must have been relieved to get to the break still level.

They almost made Clyde pay in the opening minute of the second period though, Cox volleying inches widely of the far post.

But Clyde soon resumed control. They hemmed the Fifers back for long spells and were denied when Syvertsen's fierce drive forced a terrific save from McGurn before a desperate defender hacked the ball safety.

But Clyde finally got their reward when Boyle's vision picked out Grant racing in at the far post to ram the ball past McGurn.

With no longer anything to defend Cowdenbeath had little choice but to push forward.

But the introduction of Kevin Nicoll from the bench helped shore things up from a Clyde point of view and other than a couple of minor skirmishes they saw the match out to claim their sixth straight win and extend their unbeaten run to 11.

They then can off to discover Peterhead had been whacked at Annan and a late Elgin equaliser had denied Edinburgh City a comeback win from two down.

The Bully Wee faithful have had worse days.

