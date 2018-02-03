Clyde 3 Edinburgh City 2: Goodwillie earns another late win

Clyde made it three wins in a row as they edged past Edinburgh City thanks - for the second week running - to a late David Goodwillie winner.

In fact in a sense it's actually four victories in a row - since this was a game they had 'won' twice over.

Danny Lennon's side were well in control at 2-0 up in the first half. and could, indeed should, have had more.

But a goal just before the interval got the visitors back into the game, a second just after it restored parity and Clyde had to win the game all over again.

The Bully Wee faithful headed for Broadwood in expectation rather than hope for a change after successive wins over Montrose and Peterhead, the top two sides in League 2.

But if they felt added pressure because their opponents were 'only' Edinburgh City, Clyde certainly didn't show it in the early stages.

On just four minutes Goodwillie, not for the last time, got in behind the City defence on the end of a Mark Lamont pass. He was eventually crowded out but the ball broke back to Lamont who smacked a low drive off Calum Antell's right-hand post.

But the home side's breakthrough was only delayed until the 14th minute.

After a barnstorming charge through the middle Barry Cuddihy again found Goodwillie in space and he fired an angled drive low past Antell.

Tom Lang then sent a shot over the top from the angle of the six-yard box when the ball broke to him following a set piece free-kick move.

Clyde - solid at the back and energetic and quick-witted in midfield - were well in control. Up front Goodwillie was a constant threat to City and, from a similar position to his goal, fired inches wide of the far post after being found by Ally Love.

But Clyde did double their lead on 34 minutes. For what seemed the umpteenth time Goodwillie got free down the inside-right channel, this time from a Barry Cuddihy pass, and when Antell could only parry his shot Cuddihy slammed the rebound into the roof of the net.

It was almost 3-0 shortly afterwards as Goodwille just failed to connect with a header.

City had offered little up to that point - but that all changed three minutes from the break.

A clever pass from Cameron Blues got fellow Falkirk loanee Scott Shepherd in behind Martin McNiff, the Clyde defender couldn't touch Shepherd for fear of conceding a penalty or incurring a red card - or both - and the City striker forced the ball past Blair Currie and in off a post.

The goal gave City a lifeline and five minutes into the second half they were all square.

Shepherd, whose movement was beginning to prove a real headache for the Clyde backline, was tripped in the box by Kevin Nicholl and Josh Walker scored from the spot.

Clyde were rattled at the prospect of having to win the game all over again. Their early verve had disappeared, but not the effort for which they couldn't be faulted.

Goodwillie's header from a Love cross drifted wide and Love then played a clever free-kick short to Lamont who fired just over.

But City were also threatening a winner now. Shepherd had a shot on the turn safely held by Currie and then, a few minutes, saw the Clyde keeper rush from his line to bravely save at his feet.

Shepherd then did have the ball in the net when he lashed it into the roof of the net after Clyde had failed to deal with a corner. To Clyde's massive relief the 'goal' was ruled out for a foul.

And when a winner did come - two minutes from time - it was at the other end.

New signing Jack Boyle, on as a substitute, slid a terrific pass through for Goodwillie to fire low past Antell and seal a hard-fought win.