Clyde Alba players part of Scotland Powerchair football history

Four Clyde Alba players were among the Scotland powerchair squad taking part in their first ever international tournament last weekend.

The Scots fielded two teams in the Duncan Scales Memorial Tournament in Leeds where they played against three English club sides.

Clyde Alba players Kieran Burns and Colin Shields were in the Scotland Home team while Thomas Pettigrew and Connor McCole were in the Scotland Away line-up. Clyde coach Craig Peattie was also one of the squad’s coaches.

The home side lost their opener 4-0 to Leeds Chariots but then earned a 1-1 draw with Electric Eels and beat Leeds Dynamos 3-0.

Meanwhile the Away team beat Eels 3-0 with McCole scoring twice and keeper Pettigrew keeping a clean sheet, followed by another in a 2-0 win over Leeds Dynamos.

The two Scotland teams then played each other with Burns hitting a hat-trick in a 4-2 win for the Home players and McCole also on target for the Away side.

That was the Home team’s last match but the Away team had one more to play, going down 5-0 to Premiership side Leeds Chariots.

Kieran Burns said afterwards: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get a hat-trick for my country.

“Overall it was a day to remember in Scottish Powerchair Football history. First wins, first goal scorers, first hat-trick and first clean sheets. Scotland Blue and Scotland Yellow finished second and third respectively, an outstanding effort from all players, coaches and supporters.

“Players showed their quality and can take a lot from this experience and rightly come away from this tournament knowing they’ve done their country proud. Onwards and upwards.”