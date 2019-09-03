Clyde and Forfar Athletic goalless in Station Park stalemate

Clyde moved up another place in the League One table after shutting out Forfar Athletic at Station Park on Saturday.

After moving off the bottom with their first win - and clean sheet - the previous week against Falkirk, Danny Lennon’s side continue to find their feet after stepping up from the bottom tier.

Clyde made their point and could have had all three - but in the end neither side could find a way past either keeper.

The first clear cut chance of the game came in the 13th minute when the Loons were awarded a free kick 25 yards out.

Dale Hilson stepped up but his set piece was pushed onto the bar by David Mitchell, the rebound eventually falling to Jordan Kirkpatrick who saw his shot pushed away by the keeper.

It was another free-kick that saw Clyde get their first effort on goal when Ray Grant curled inches over the bar.

Andy Jackson flicked a header onto the roof of the net shortly after while at the other end Darren Smith was denied twice by Michael Travis and Marc McCallum.

The final chance of a drab first half fell to the Bully Wee’s Mark Lamont when his shot was pushed over the bar.

Clyde had arguably the best chance to break the deadlock two minutes after half time; two efforts were blocked before Darren Smith’s shot from almost on the line was cleared off the line.

On the hour mark Ross Meechan was denied by a last ditch challenge from Scott Rumsby.

Ten minutes later Chris McStay blasted over for the Bully Wee with Kirkpatrick then doing the same at the other end.

The visitors had the final chance of the game when Craig Howie failed to find the back of the net with a volley as a dull game came to a close.